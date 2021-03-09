2021 RBC Canadian Open Cancelled

Try as they might, there were just too many hurdles to overcome for the 2021 RBC Canadian Open to be conducted.

An announcement was made today by Golf Canada and the PGA TOUR, making it official that for the second-straight year one of the world’s oldest open golf championships will not be conducted due to Covid-19 related challenges.

The tournament, which a started in 1904, was to be held this year on June 7-13 at the St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision,” said PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis. “While we are disappointed to cancel Canada’s National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada – along with our Canadian fans — for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process. We look forward to the RBC Canadian Open returning to our schedule next year.”

In the previous months, the team behind the RBC Canadian Open has been putting together various scenarios to be able to host the championship but continued complications, including restricted border travel and time restraints to allow the PGA TOUR to plan a replacement event, required a decision to be made at this time.

As they did last season, the tournament team will now put their focus on the year ahead and planning for the event’s return after a two-year hiatus.

“Together with RBC and the PGA TOUR, we set a decision timeline based on the most up to date travel and quarantine restrictions in effect along with consideration for the TOUR’s ability to pivot and successfully fill a significant date on the schedule,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “It was also important to be respectful partners to the health leaders and government officials who have helped inform our operation protocols and provided great direction on this journey. The timing simply did not align for us and we are deeply disappointed that the celebrated return of the RBC Canadian Open will have to wait another year.”

As a key supporter of golf in Canada and the title sponsors of the Canadian National Championship since 2008, RBC staff also feel dismay about the cancellation.

“We share in the disappointment with our RBC Canadian Open community over the cancellation of this year’s tournament,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “Persistent challenges and health and safety considerations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including international travel restrictions, quarantine measures and government mandates, presented significant logistical challenges for this year’s tournament. We are immensely proud to be title sponsor of Canada’s National Open Championship, and to promote this great sport. We are more excited than ever to return in 2022 and bring this world-class event to new and existing Canadian golf fans.”

2020-2021 now joins the spans of 1915-18 and 1943-1944 when the Canadian Open was not held. Rory McIlroy, the winner in 2019, will remain as the defending champion until the event is held once again.

The PGA TOUR says they will replace the RBC Canadian Open with a one-year\, official FedExCup event, to be held in the United States. Details of which will will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

