Canadians In Play: The Week Ahead (April 12-18) On The Major Pro Golf Tours

We gave a rundown on Sunday about the major professional golf tours playing this week and the Canadians in their fields at that point. Just thought we’d share the information from those Tweets here to keep people that don’t follow us on twitter (but you should) informed.

The LPGA TOUR is in Hawaii this week for the LOTTE Championship.

Leading the way for storylines will be the attempt by Canada’s Brooke Henderson to win a third consecutive title. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Smiths Falls golfer won there in 2018 and 2019.

Joining her in the field will be three others Canadians: Alena Sharp, Jaclyn Lee, and Anne-Catherine (AC) Tanguay.

This is Tanguay’s first event back on the circuit after taking a year off to become a parent.

–

The development circuit for the LPGA TOUR, the Symetra Tour, will be playing in Tucson this week for the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic.

In the tour’s return there are five Canadian players currently in the field: Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Brittany Marchand, Rebecca Lee-Bentham, and Samantha Richdale.

–

On the men’s side of major professional golf, there are Canadians teeing it up on the PGA TOUR, European TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour in the week ahead.

Five Canadians are scheduled to be at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina for the PGA TOUR‘s RBC Heritage.

The contingent encompasses Corey Conners, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, and Nick Taylor.

–

Mike Weir may have missed the cut at The Masters but he’ll get back on the horse at The Chubb Classic in Florida this week. The PGA TOUR Champions event will have both himself Stephen Ames playing at Tiburon GC.

–

It’s also a two-man showing for Canadians on the Korn Ferry Tour for the new event, the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, just northwest of Las Vegas.

The Canucks include the #3 ranked player on the points list, Taylor Pendrith, and #13 Adam Svensson, also a recent winner.

–

And last, but certainly not least, after a short rest break in Dubai, Manitoba’s Aaron Cockerill returns to play on the European Tour. The circuit is set to play just outside Vienna this week for the Austrian Golf Open at Diamond CC.

Cockerill is coming off two events played in Kenya where he made both cuts. His best showing was a t-28 at the Kenya Savannah Classic.

