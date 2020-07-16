Canadians Miss Out On Match Play at Women’s North & South Championship

The foray of three Canadian players at the 118th Women’s North & South Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina was a shortened one.

The trio of Canucks, Mary Parsons (BC), Emily Zhu (ON), and Brigitte Thibault (QC), all failed to make the top 32 after two rounds of medal play. That position would have allowed them to advance to match play on the venerable Pinehurst #2 courses. The medal play portion was held on the Pinehurst Resort’s #4 & #2 courses.

All three players are part of the Team Canada program.

Leaderboards & Scoring at the 118th Women’s North & South Championship.