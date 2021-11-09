Canadians On TOUR This Week: Follow The Leaderboards

It may be November but it is still a busy time in professional golf with many Canadian pros taking part in events around the world.

Here is a summary of who is playing, and where. We shared much of this news of our Flagstick Twitter stream that you can always find at this link.

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Fourteen Canadians are taking part in two qualifying events for the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica being held in Florida and Mexico, respectively. The players are: Marc Casullo, Blair Hamilton, Noah Steele, Etienne Papineau, Minwoo Park, Sadiq Jiwa, Philip Ritchie, Adrian Singh, Matt Kang, Jared du Toit, Henry Lee, Kaleb Gorbahn, Brendan MacDougall, and Calvin Ross.

You can find the leaderboards here: Florida and here: Mexico.

European Tour

Aaron Cockerill of Manitoba called it an unexpected start but he is the field this week for the European Tour AVIV Dubai Championship hosted on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Other players in field include Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, and Martin Kaymer.

Follow the leaderboard here.

LPGA Tour

The LPGA TOUR returns to Belleair, Florida this week for the Pelican Women’s Championship. Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp are in the field. Brooke tied for 6th in this event last year in its inaugural playing while Alena tied for 27th, and is coming off a win on the Cactus Tour.

Leaderboard

PGA TOUR

Canadian Ben Silverman fired a 65 (-7) in Monday qualifying to earn one of four spots available in the PGA TOUR’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. He joins a myriad of Canadians in the field including Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor, and Roger Sloan.

Leaderboard