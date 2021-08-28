Cataraqui Golf & Country Club win the Senior Ryder Cup Eastern Regional Playoff

The eight-man Cataraqui G & C.C. team from Kingston, led by their Captain Denis Cameron, ran the table earning the maximum 24 points in the Senior Ryder Cup Eastern Regional Playoff hosted by the Brockville Country Club on August 19th.

Fourteen clubs from the SRC’s Ontario Eastern Region had qualified for the playoff. The top three teams of Cataraqui, Gloucester’s Hylands Golf Club (21 of a possible 24 points) and Peterborough’s Kawartha Golf and Country Club (19 of a possible 24 points) have now qualified to play in the 22nd Senior Ryder Cup Championship at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge on September 14th.

One hundred and forty eight Senior Ryder Cup member clubs played over 1000 matches through the 2021 regular season with 76 member clubs moving on to one of five playoff events. The top three clubs in each playoff earn the right to play in the Senior Ryder Cup Championship. Port Elgin’s Saugeen Golf Club won the Georgian Region playoff, Windsor’s Essex G & C.C. won the South West Region playoff and Kitchener’s Deer Ridge Golf Club emerged as the winner of the Niagara Region playoff. The Central Region playoff is scheduled for August 30th at the Whitevale Golf Club. Whitevale is the defending Senior Ryder Cup Champion.