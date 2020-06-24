Celone and Gonko Share Title at Watson’s Glen

Long Sault, Ontario’s Ty Celone got his summer 2020 tournament season off to a hot start on Tuesday by sharing the title at a Toronto Player’s Tour event.

Celone, a student at Eastern Michigan University, posted a score of 69, 3 -under-par, at the Watson’s Glen Golf Club in Pickering to share top spot with professional Mike Gonko of Sudbury, Ontario.

The field endured a wet and windy day and included players with lengthy experience on various professional tours. Only four players were able to break par.

Former Renfrew, Ontario resident Cooper Brown (now of Peterborough) shared fifth place with four other golfers.

The Tour will visit Trillium Wood this coming Friday for another one-day event. Celone will not be in the field for that event but another Eastern Ontario amateur who co-earned a TPT title just last week, Noah Steele, will be. He shared the championship at Black Bear Ridge on June 17 with pro Jake McNulty of Oshawa.

