Celone Scores Another NCAA Top-5 Finish

It was another great showing for Ty Celone of Long Sault, Ontario. On March 29, the Senior at Eastern Michigan University finished in a tie for fourth with a season-best 211 (72-67-72) at the Craft Farms Intercollegiate. The event was held at the Cotton Creek Golf Course at Craft Farms Resort in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

This is the fourth time Celone has finished in the top five at a tournament in his NCAA golf career and the first occasion this season. It is his second top-ten of the season after a solo 6th place finish at the Wexford Intercollegiate in February.

His teammate and fellow Canadian, Cougar Collins of Caledon, Ontario, earned a share of 8th place. He did so with rounds of 70, 74, and 71.

Celone has had a very solid career with the Eagles, in fact he is on pace to have the second lowest scoring average in the men’s golf team history.

