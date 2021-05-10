Former Canadian Idol Finalist Expresses His Plea To Golf In Ontario Through Song

With golf among the activities currently restricted by the Ontario Government during the current Stay-At-Home order there is plenty of uproar on social media from golf industry members and golfers alike. But few have expressed their dismay more creatively than Chad Driscoll.

The long-time Oshawa, Ontario musician, who was top-50 finalist on Canadian Idol way back in 2003, recently took to YouTube to share his latest song. On his May 9th post he noted simply, “Had some fun with this one as I sit and wait to play a round.”

Ontario, Let Me Go (Play Some Golf) is rapidly gaining views, and no matter you feel about the state of golf in the province, has some funny lyrics that will resonate with many golfers.

