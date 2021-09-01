Teaching Professional Christine Wong Wins DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada

By: Brendan Stasiewich, PGA of Canada

(OSHAWA, ON) – It was Christine Wong’s week at Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, as the PGA of Canada member from University Golf Club in Vancouver, British Columbia shot 70-69, the two low rounds of the tournament, to capture the 34th DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada by five strokes.

With the five-stroke victory, Wong becomes the first player to capture the newly named Lorie Kane Trophy.

“It feels amazing, honestly I didn’t think I would be where I am now after those two rounds of golf because it wasn’t my best ball striking week, but I got the ball in the hole as efficiently as I could,” said the 29-year-old. “Lorie Kane is a Canadian golf legend, so to be on the trophy her name is on is spectacular.”

Much like Monday, Wong got off to a slow start, making a bogey on her second hole of the day before immediately rebounding with a birdie on the par-3 third.

Making the turn in 35 strokes, Wong cruised the rest of the way. Tournament officials moved up the tees on the par-4 14th hole, making it play just shy of 250 yards. Wong took advantage, driving the green with a 3-wood and two putting her way to birdie and a four-stroke lead.

“My putter saved me again,” said Wong, who was the only player in the field to break 70 this week. “Without my putter I wouldn’t be here. I made a lot of 10-footers just to save par, so I’m happy with the way it ended.”

Wong extended her lead to five with a birdie on the 15th – which was the margin of victory an hour later when she tapped in for par on the 36th hole.

Wong joins a list of event champions that includes the likes of Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp and Lorie Kane.

“As I reflect on just how far our game in this country has come since I stepped on the scene and played in my first DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada, we should all be immensely proud,” said Kane. “A big thanks to the sponsors, volunteers, the PGA of Canada, and everyone else who make this great event possible.”

DCM has sponsored the PGA Women’s Championship of Canada for the past five years, and in 2018 launched a Power Up bursary program to award financial and professional support to female players pursuing professional golf at the highest level. To learn more and to see the seven recipients for 2021, click here.

“DCM’s support is what makes women’s golf in Canada possible,” said Wong following her victory. “Golf is growing but still isn’t huge among women, so to have their support and to see them helping get more women out playing golf is amazing, that’s what gets us going and competing.”

Finishing in second place was amateur Victoria Zheng, who finished her round on Tuesday with 13-consecutive pars to shoot 74. Meanwhile Katy Rutherford, playing in her first professional event, chipped in for birdie on the 36th hole to finish alone in third place.

PGA of Canada officials were perplexed early in the round on Tuesday as they figured there must have been a scoring mistake as online scoring displayed two hole-in-ones being made within a 45-minute span on the third hole.

This was no mistake. Playing in her first professional event, Katy Johnston made her first career ace on the third hole just four groups before Valerie Tanguay managed the same feat.

The NoSweat Hardest Hole of the Day on Tuesday was the 374-yard par-4 4th hole. Only three players managed to make birdie on No. 4 on Monday. After a random draw between those players, Caroline Ciot is the final round’s NoSweat Hardest Hole of the Day champion and will be awarded $125 for her feat.

In addition to NoSweat’s presence at the championship, LivRelief, the Official Pain Relief Cream of the PGA of Canada, had their flags waving beside the putting green this week and Focus Golf Target had one of their professional targets set up on the driving range.

Like at the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada, each player received three attempts to land as many balls inside the target as possible on Monday and Tuesday. Five players managed to make a shot into the target, and after a random draw, Nayan Calsin Murdoch captured the $250 prize.

The next PGA of Canada event on tap is the PGA of Canada Assistants’ Championship, which Wong is registered for, taking place September 12-15 at the Winston Golf Club in Calgary, AB.