Christopher Vandette Wins 2021 Tunis Championship

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club has had a golf course on its present Hunt Club Road location since 1919. In the last few years, work was undertaken by golf course superintendent Eric Ruhs and his staff under the direction of golf course architect Dr. Michael Hurdzan.

History is important to the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and on Monday and Tuesday, June 28-29 another page in the Club’s history was made when Kanawaki Golf Club’s Christopher Vandette became the winner of the 2021 Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship. It didn’t come easy as he had to face the host club’s 15-year-old phenom Yaorui Xu in a sudden win two-hole playoff. Both players ended up with 4-under par scores of 138 in regulation over the two days.

Yaorui Xu (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

“I knew I was in the mix”, were Christopher Vandette’s words after the Alexander of Tunis trophy presentation. He explained, “I knew that every shot was going to count over the last few holes but I didn’t know where I stood. I focussed on my own shots and ended up in a playoff.” During an hour and a half downpour, Christopher explained that he played very well and feels that’s what gave him a chance.

Christopher is in his third year at Kent State University and is looking forward to the Fall session with his golf team and is also looking forward to the remainder of the Golf Quebec Championships.

After Yaorui Xu 3-putted the second playoff hole for a bogey, disappointment could be seen on his 15-year-old face. However, when questioned, Yaorui had the following comment, “The playoff was a little disappointing but it was a good experience. That’s golf. I think I handled it pretty well. I’m proud of myself.”

Twenty-six local golfers made the cut to the second day of the Tunis Championship.

Brendan Kuffner (66-74) from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club was the leader after the first day but he faltered on the back nine of his second round to finish in fourth place behind William Duquette (67-72) from Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club.

Brendan Kuffner (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Finishing in a tie for fifth place were Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Jared Coyle (77-67) and Robert Mustard (72-72) along with Marc-Antoine Hotte (74-70) from Le Mirage Golf Club and Malik Dao (72-72) from Summerlea Golf Club.

Every competitor in the Alexander of Tunis Championship had nothing but praise for the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club course conditioning and the work done by the hard working crew of Ottawa Valley Golf Association officials and volunteers over the two days.

Next up for Quebec Provincial competitors is the Duke of Kent Championship at the Royal Quebec Golf Club.

