Product Watch: Cleveland Golf On A Mission To Launch With New Drivers

Cleveland Golf has revealed their latest driver collection. The new XL Driver, Launcher XL Lite Driver, and Launcher XL Lite DRAW Driver will come to retail on North America on August 20th.

While almost every driver is “fast” these days, the goal with this range of big sticks was optimizing launch and miss-hit performance, where most golfers need the help.

“The Launcher XL drivers hit the ball long and straight – plain and simple,” asserts Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf. “This is the most forgiving driver line we’ve ever made. More than anything, you’re going to see straighter drives more often. We’re introducing a standard model with adjustable loft and lie settings, a lite model that’s longer and faster, and a draw model that corrects for a slice. There’s something for all game improvement players with Launcher XL.”

Beyond the bullish words, golfers will find a driver that is longer from front to back (by 6.7%) and more stable (11% more Moment of Inertia is the claim) than the previous generation of drivers under the same banner. That adds up to a tighter dispersion pattern in testing, says the company.

Users can further tune in performance through an adjustable hosel that provides up to a dozen loft positions, and very notably, the driver also sports an 8 gram counterbalance weight in the grip end of the shaft to boost face closure.

The XL Lite and XL Lite Draw models blend in different characteristics in addition to the standard features to assist players that need a boost in club head speed (Lite) or shot shape (Lite Draw).

Models: Launcher XL, Launcher XL Lite, Launcher XL Lite DRAW

Lofts: Launcher XL (9.0°, 10.5°, 12.0°), Launcher XL Lite (10.5°, 10.5° DRAW, 12.0°), Women’s Launcher XL Lite (12.0°)

www.clevelandgolf.ca