Canadian Golf Journalists Host Virtual Summit On Climate Change and Golf (Full Video)

On Thursday, May 5, the Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) held a virtual summit on a topic that is drawing growing interest – Climate Change and Golf.
The seminar, which is now viewable by all, was sponsored by RBC and featured an esteemed panel of experts with valuable experience on the topic.
Moderated by Dr. Sara Stricker of the Guelph Turfgrass Institute, the hour-long discussion included panelists Dr. Eric Lyons of the Guelph Turfgrass Institute, Dr. Matt Pringle of the United States Golf Association, and Keith Lyall, the Superintendent at the Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia.
We think you will find that it is an informative and entertaining discussion.