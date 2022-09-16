Close Calls at Ontario Public Amateur Championship

(Golf Ontario) Springfield, ON – The second and final round of the Baka Mobile 2022 Ontario Public Amateur Championship, presented by Triple Bogey Brewing from Tarandowah Golfers Club, proved to be a tight race in all divisions. Gorgeous weather with lesser winds than day one still forced golfers to play a challenging course with tough pins to walk away a champion.

The tournament contains three flights of championship titles for the men while women golfers competed in Gross and Net Competition. A flight competes in a gross competition, while the B and C flights will play in a net competition. Golfers in the B flight had an opportunity to compete in the overall A flight. A women’s division is back for the first time since 2009, when it had run since 2002.

Michael Naus of nearby London, ON., took the A flight and low gross overall after a playoff hole against Jason Rabinowitz and day one leader Jason Wellings. Naus said this was his greatest golf accomplishment so far. “After taking a long break from the game, I decided to get back into high-end amateur golf and see where my game was at.” Naus added, “my putter was ridiculously hot yesterday, and the driver kept me safe today.”

The B flight also went to a playoff between three golfers, Derek Baird, Tyler Allen and Robert Sterling. Sterling would emerge victorious to claim the gold medal. Ryan Dukelow claimed the C flight title with a net 2-under. The silver medal went to Steve Stone, and the bronze to Dalton Maclcolm.

On the women’s side, Nobelle Park held off a second-round attack by her sister Kaprice to claim the Women’s title with a gross score of +8. Kaprice finished second, and Lindsey Hummel took third.

