Club EG Pro/Pro Champions Declared on Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour

by Joe Mclean

It was an interesting day at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario for the ClubEG sponsored Pro/ Pro Championship on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour.

Warm weather was the order of the day tempered by bursts of wind to cool things down and also alter numerous golf shots.

A good field of PGA of Ottawa golf professionals played their Pro/Pro Championship with the format being six holes of best ball, six holes of modified Chapman and six holes of scramble golf.

John Doolan and Malcolm Trickey (Photo: Joe McLean)

SENIOR DIVISION

PGA of Canada’s Malcolm Trickey teamed with John Doolan from the Smiths Falls golf club to post a score of five-under-par, 67, to win the Senior Division by one-stroke over GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn with GreyHawk’s Dany Lacombe, John Watson from Golf-O-Max with Ottawa Hunt’s Dave Kalil and from Cedarhill Golf & Country Club – Greg White with Barry Laphen.

Malcolm and John savoured their win and congratulated all of the other teams in the senior division. Apparently the team having the most fun on the day was PGA of Ottawa Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter teamed with Daniel Nadon from Loch March. There is a rumour that this team was declared the senior women’s Pro Pro Champions, but that can’t be true as these ladies are far too young to be seniors.

Joe DiFlorio and Reggie Harmer (Photo: Joe McLean)

MAIN DIVISION

Four teams finished the main division of the Pro Pro Championship tied for first place at Eagle Creek with scores of five under par, 67, forcing a sudden win playoff on the first hole using the scramble format.

The teams involved were the 19th Tee’s Reggie Harmer with GOLFTEC Ottawa’s Joe DiFlorio, Stittsville’s Jason McGrath with Lombard Glen’s Paulin Vaillancourt, 2021 champions Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows with Mer Bleue’s James Sperinck, and Chris Barber from The Landings Golf Club and Teaching Centre teamed with PGA of Canada’s Dan McNeely. That meant 8 balls in play from the blue tees on the first hole measuring 400 yards.

All four teams had birdie putts on the first hole with only the team of Reggie Harmer and Joe Diflorio making their putt, giving them the championship title.

Flagstick talked with the newly crowned champions and asked about their play on the day and in the playoff.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start by taking bogies on two of the first three holes in the best ball format,” shared Mike DiFlorio. “It looked a little rough at the beginning but we got together in the scramble portion in the last six holes to make it to the playoff. As Reggie said, two over in the first three doesn’t help. We got a nice eagle on eighteen to find our way into the playoff.

The playoff was great. It’s interesting playing with eight players and lots of golf balls on the green. We hit a good approach shot and had a very straight putt. Reggie holed the putt so a good drive for Reggie, a good approach by me and we ham and egged it all day. It definitely was a team win.”

Flagstick talked to Jamie Ryan with ClubEG about their involvement with the PGA of Ottawa over a three-year term as sponsors of the Pro Pro Championship.

“Why is the big question. Andy (Rajhathy, ClubEG VP) mentioned this opportunity last year and we really thought about it. We thought, we deal with these professionals every day. We bring events and golfers to their Clubs every day so we felt we had to get to know them better and they have to understand us better and what our vision is and what direction we’re headed. And really for us it’s pumping up golf, bringing it some structure as not every player is a member at a particular course. Most people get that and we can provide a variety of courses with lots of leagues and lots of tournaments and golf trips with lots of socializing. Andy became a pro a few years back and he’s now pretty comfortable within this mix and he felt we were in the right position to make this move now. We’ve been around since 2004 and it’s now 2022. It may be overdue but we’re now in a better position to do this. I think it’s going to be a win-win for everybody.”

The Eagle Creek management and members were thanked for giving up time for PGA of Ottawa players to participate in the Pro/Pro team championship on their golf course.

Next up for PGA of Ottawa Senior, Assistant and Women Professionals is their championship at the Mississippi Golf Club on Monday, July 25th.

