COBRA Golf Adds New Black Finish Putters to KING 3D Printed and KING Vintage Series

In complement to their line of Limited Edition Black LTDx drivers and KING Black wedges, COBRA Golf has added a “dark” variation of their putters to their product lines. It will encompass some of their KING 3D Printed and KING Vintage Series models along with two new mallet styles, the KING Cuda and Cuda-40.

Putters are personal and this introduction will allow those interested in COBRA putters that prefer a darker finish (think less glare and a smaller appearance) have more options over the traditional silver finishes.

Identical to the standard models, with the exception of the finish, Cobra’s black 3D Printed putters carry over the same technology with a 3D printed nylon lattice cartridge created using HP’s advanced Multi Jet Fusion printing technology. The 3D printed lattice structure optimizes the weight distribution within the putter chassis to deliver a high MOI design for enhanced stability and roll performance. The new 3DP models include the Agera-30 (Slant Neck OS Mallet), Agera (Center Shaft OS Mallet), Supernova-20 & Supernova-30 (Slant Neck OS Fangs). Carryover models include the Grandsport-35 plumber, Supernova single bend, and Agera single bend in black & silver colourways.

Along with the 3D Printed models, Cobra is also offering a new “Cuda” mallet shape and new hosel additions to the KING Vintage Series Putter line. There are 5 new additions to the Vintage line, all of which feature SIK Aluminum face inserts with Descending Loft Technology (DLT) as well as an Adjustable Weighting System that allows for simple weight adjustments (additional weights sold separately). The newest models include the KING Cuda, an oversized mallet with a single bend hosel, and the KING Cuda 40, with a short, slant, the KING Widesport (an oversized blade with single bend hosel), the KING Nova-25 (a fang shape with a flow neck hosel) and the KING Stingray-20 (an oversize mallet with a plumber neck hosel). Carryover KING models include the KING Sport-45 (classic blade with plumber neck hosel), the KING Sport-60 (with a flow neck hosel), the KING Nova (fang shape with single bend hosel), the KING Nova-40 (with short, slant hosel), the KING Stingray (oversized mallet with single bend shaft), and the KING Stingray -40 (with short slant hosel).

All KING Collection putters (3D Printed, $449.99 each, Vintage, $329.99 each) come standard with a Cobra SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0 grip and KBS Tour 120 shaft.

The new additions to the KING 3D Printed and Vintage series will be available at retail and on cobragolf.ca beginning on May 6, 2022. For more information on the entire KING family of products visit cobragolf.ca/king-putters.

