Product Watch: COBRA GOLF KING Tec Hybrid

COBRA Golf is welcoming a new hybrid model to their growing collection of club offerings.

The Carlsbad, California manufacturer has revealed the KING TEC HYBRID as part of their “players” family of clubs.

A custom option for left handed players, four stock lofts will be offered for right handed players with adjustability that allows players to fine tune loft for distance and trajectory through the 8 setting MYFLY hosel.

“We’re excited to bring MYFLY technology and adjustability to our hybrids” said Jose Miraflor, Vice President, Marketing & Product Architecture, Cobra Golf. “The ability to fine-tune your trajectory while gaining more distance is what better players look to achieve.”

Adding to the fit for this model targeted at better players will be the ability to personally set up variances in the weighting with three adjustable weights (two 12 gram and one 2 gram) in the sole. Heavier custom weights can be ordered for a more specialized build.

Golfers familiar with other COBRA products will see technology in the hybrid flowing over from other clubs. For example, the PWRSHELL face design that blends a super thin forged face that accentuates ball speed across a larger portion of the face is also in their RADSPEED irons. In combination with a carbon fiber crown that pushed more mass to the sole, the recipe results is a solid feeling head that is easier to launch for all players.

A beefier profile than you’ll find in some “players'” hybrids instils confidence, as does the straighter leading edge that eases a players ability to create proper alignment.

As always with COBRA clubs, the KING TEC Hybrid is matched up with a COBRA CONNECT Grip powered by Arccos Caddie. Users can download the Arccos Caddie app on their smart device and pair their clubs to track their shot data and improvement.

The KING TEC Hybrid is available in right and left hand (left hand custom only) in four different lofts —a 17° 2H (adjustable from 15.5° to 18.5°), a 19° 3H (adjustable from 17.5° to 20.5°), a 21° 4H (adjustable from 19.5° to 22.5°) and a 24° 5H (adjustable from 22.5° to 25.5°). Each hybrid is equipped with either a Mitsubishi Chemical MMT 80 graphite hybrid shaft in extra-stiff & stiff flex and a MMT 70 in regular flex.