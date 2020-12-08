COBRA Reduces Compromises With New RADSPEED Drivers

The engineering of any golf club is often a struggle to find a workable recipe. The make-up of golf club often finds a design that accentuates one benefit, but to do so, requires characteristic has to be compromised.

That was heavy on the minds of the design team at COBRA Golf as they worked on their what has become the 2021 family of RADSPEED drivers, fairways, and hybrids.

While they knew making a single club would be impossible to address the needs of every golfer (necessitating various models), the team members did their best to boost the most critical feature of each version, while still enhancing as many other benefits.

Which begat the name the family eventually adopted, the “RAD” is a nod to both “Radial Weighting” and “Radius of Gyration”. While that may sound like a phrase spoken with a mouth-full of marbles and no meaning, in fact they are based in engineering.

It’s all about optimizing weighting throughout the line and also getting the right spacing between the centre of gravity and the weight or embedded technology. The result, says the team, is optimizing performance for each club while getting three distinct performance profiles for each of the offered drivers.

Three Variations

The arc of new drivers ranges from a model for faster swinging players who want lower ball speed and shot shape control, the standard RADSPEED that you will see more on Tour, to the RADSPEED XB that blends in more forgiveness, to the RADSPEED XD that hones in of distance while helping players shape their shots away from a slicing pattern.

“Our new RADSPEED drivers represent a true breakthrough in performance,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D, COBRA Golf. “Our engineers have outdone themselves by pushing the Radius of Gyration to new levels and delivering three distinct drivers aimed at three different types of golfers. With the RADSPEED driver family, COBRA can truly offer optimized performance for everyone from Tour players to weekend warriors and those who need help correcting a slice.”

The DETAILS:

RADSPEED DRIVER ($599.99):

460cc traditional shape

Forward-biased weighting to promote low spin, lower launch

16 gram fixed weight at front supplemented by a 12 gram adjustable weight

10 grams of mass (weights) in back of head (8 gram fixes, 2 gram adjustable

Extra mass movement available due to the use of a lighter carbon fibre crown and T-Bar Speed Chassis

CNC Milled face and face edges for more precision and consistency

9° and 10.5° driver are available in a Tour Length offering, featuring a shorter shaft length (44.50”) than the standard 45.5”.

RH & LH

Three shaft offerings: Fujikura Motore X F3 (Stiff & Reg flex); the Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue in X-Stiff (RH only) and Stiff; and the Fujikura Motore X F1 in X-Stiff (RH) and Stiff (RH/LH)

Features a Lamkin Crossline (58+) CONNECT Black grip

Available in Matte Black/Turbo Yellow and a Matte Peacoat Blue/Arsenal Red colour-ways

RADSPEED Driver Specifications:

Model MyFly Loft Range 10.5o Driver 9.0 o , 9.5 o, 9.5 o D , 10.5 o, 10.5 o D, 11.5 o, 11.5 o D, 12.0 o 9o Driver 7.5 o , 8.0 o, 8.0 o D, 9.0 o, 9.0 o D, 10 o, 10 o D, 10.5 o

RADSPEED XB (“Xtreme Back”) DRIVER ($599.99):

460cc head with rear-based weighting

For players who want extra forgiveness with their speed and distance

Oversized address profile to inspire confidence

20 grams external weighting at back of head (14 gram fixed, 6 gram interchangeable) 8 gram fixed at front of head

Incorporates T-Bar Speed Chassis and Thin-Ply Carbon Fibre Crown, CNC Milled Infinity Face and Radial Weighting Technology.

9° and 10.5° drivers are available in a Tour Length offering, featuring a shorter shaft length (44.50”) than the standard 46”.

RH/LH with a choice of three premium aftermarket shafts: Project X Even Flow Riptide (Reg & Lite flex) available in the 10.5° and 12° lofts; Fujikura Motore X F3 (Stiff & Reg) and the Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue (X-Stiff & Stiff) available in the 9° and 10.5° lofts.

Lamkin Crossline (58+) CONNECT Black grip

Gloss Black/Turbo Yellow & Matte Peacoat Blue/Arsenal Red colour-ways.

RADSPEED XB Driver Specifications:

Model MyFly Loft Settings 12.0o 10.5 o, 11 o, 11 o D, 12 o, 12o D, 13 o, 13 o D, 13.5 o 10.5o Driver 9 o, 9.5 o, 9.5 o D, 10.5 o, 10.5 o D, 11.5 o, 11.5 o D, 12 o 9° Driver 7.5 o, 8 o, 8 o D, 9 o, 9 o D, 10 o, 10 o D, 10.5 o

RADSPEED XD

RADSPEED XD (“Xtreme Draw”) DRIVER ($599.99):

New addition to COBRA driver family with draw bias but still with a straight neck

460cc clubhead with heel-biased weighting to encourage a draw

10 gram fixed internal heel weight to encourage face closure and CG location to encourage a draw

14 gram fixed back weight to provide greater stability

8 gram external weight forward to promote ball speed

RH/LH with a choice of two premium aftermarket shafts: Project X Even Flow Riptide (Reg & A flex) and a Fujikura Motore X F3 (Stiff & Reg).

Available in Gloss Black/Turbo Yellow colourway only.

RADSPEED XD Driver Specifications:

Model MyFly Loft Settings 12.0o 10.5 o, 11 o, 11 o D, 12 o, 12o D, 13 o, 13 o D, 13.5 o 10.5o Driver 9 o, 9.5 o, 9.5 o D, 10.5 o, 10.5 o D, 11.5 o, 11.5 o D, 12 o

RADSPEED XD Women’s Black/Elderberry

Women’s models also are available in both the RADSPEED XB and XD in a sleek Gloss Black/Elderberry colourway featuring a Project X Even Flow Riptide shaft and Lamkin Crossline (58R) COBRA CONNECT grip.

RADSPEED XB Women’s Driver Specifications:

Model MyFly Loft Settings 12.0o 10.5 o, 11 o, 11 o D, 12 o, 12o D, 13 o, 13 o D, 13.5 o 10.5o Driver 9 o, 9.5 o, 9.5 o D, 10.5 o, 10.5 o D, 11.5 o, 11.5 o D, 12 o

RADSPEED XD Driver Women’s Specifications:

Model MyFly Loft Settings 12.0o 10.5 o, 11 o, 11 o D, 12 o, 12o D, 13 o, 13 o D, 13.5 o

COBRA is continuing down the path of embedded analytics with each driver including COBRA CONNECT™ Powered by Arccos for tracking every shot.

So when can you buy any of these new drivers, along with other RADSPEED products? (fairways, hybrids, irons to be featured in other content) They arrive online and at retail on January 29, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



