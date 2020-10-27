Conners Gets A World Rankings Boost – Moves Into Olympic Team Position

A share of 8th place at the ZOZO Championship, his first top ten of the season, has leapfrogged Canada’s Corey Conners past countryman Adam Hadwin in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Conners’ play at Sherwood Country Club boosted him to 68th in the rankings, putting him two spots ahead of Hadwin. He still trails good friend Mackenzie Hughes in the battle for top Canadian, Hughes is in the #53 spot after a flurry of fine play at the end of the 2020 schedule.

The top two spots are key as they represent the team positions for the 2021 Olympics in Japan. Qualifying runs until June 21, 2021.

Trailing the top trio in the rankings are a number of other players in close pursuit. That includes Taylor Pendrith at #112 and Nick Taylor at #130.

Five other Canadians are currently in the top 500 in the world, including: Richard T. Lee (304) Roger Sloan (347) Sunil Richard Jung Bell (420), Michael Gligic (468) and Adam Svensson (486).

You can view the complete rankings for male Canadian players here.

