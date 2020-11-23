Conners Continues Masters Momentum at The RSM Classic

Canada’s Corey Conners, coming off a top ten finish at The Masters, continued his fine play in the state of Georgia this past weekend.

The Listowel, Ontario native was one of seven Canadians playing at The RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, and finished the best among them.

Conners, the 2019 Valero Texas Open Champion, closed with a 64 (-6) on Sunday to move up four positions and secure a tie for tenth place.

His -15 total included rounds of 67,70,66, and 64 and was enough to earn him $173,250.

Fellow Canadian Roger Sloan also shot 64 on Sunday to move into a share of 23rd.

The play by Conners also earned him something very important to not only him but to his hometown in Southwestern Ontario. His play on Sunday capped his run in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition, where sponsor RSM was awarding $300,000 to the player who recorded the most birdies or better since the start of the 2020-21 season. He posted 147, winning by six.

Conners says he and his wife Malory will use the money to further fund their recently created foundation that will help open up athletic and academic opportunities for young people in the Listowel area. You can read more of Conners thoughts on winning the award here.

Conners is now the 54th ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings.

