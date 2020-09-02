2020 CP Women’s Leadership Summit (Full Video)

The festivities were virtual for this year’s CP Women’s Leadership Summit presented by Golf Canada, but they were no less impactful.

The Summit, which took place on September 1, on what was supposed to be the week of the postponed CP Women’s Open, reached golfers around the country and across the world through the power of the internet.

The summit shares the challenges and opportunities within the game of golf, sports, and life, with key input by some of the greatest Canadian athletes and accomplished business people.

Enjoy all two hours at your leisure in the following video: