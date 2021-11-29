2022 CP Women’s Open Tickets On Sale This Week

It’s expected to be the hottest ticket in Ottawa this summer and ducats go on sale this week.

The CP Women’s Open has not been played for two years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and this summer the LPGA tournament will return to action at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, in Ottawa, Ontario from August 22-28.

The tournament has a long history in the National Capital and the last time it was played at Ottawa Hunt, in 2017, the event set attendance records.

Propelled by the popularity of Brooke Henderson of nearby Smiths Falls, Ontario, crowds flocked to see the top female golf professionals in the world. They also were able to witness Henderson barely make the cut, fire a stunning 63 in round three, and finish tied for 12th overall. She did all that will crowds that were six deep down each side at every fairway at the historic club. She would go on the capture the title the next year.

More than 50,000 people attended the event in 2017, where Sung Hyun Park earned a two-shot victory as part of an amazing season that saw her capture several LPGA Tour awards, including Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year, Rolex Player of the Year and the Season Money Title.

The tournament was so successful, both on the course and for raising funds for local charities, that it was honored by the LPGA with the Gold Driver Award for Best Charity & Community Engagement among all LPGA Tour events in 2017.

Henderson is now an honorary member of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club along with her sister and caddy, Brittany. Brooke, now an 10-time LPGA winner, is expected to once again drive the demand for tickets in Ottawa.

Snap them up before you regret no doing so.

CP Women’s Open Newsletter Subscribers will receive first notice of the ticket sales. You can sign up here.