Cranston Doubles Up – Wins U19 & U17 Ontario Girls’ Championships

(Golf Ontario) – It was a spectacular day for the final round of the Ontario Junior (U19) Girls’ Championship at Shelburne Golf and Country Club on August 21. With the weather on everyone’s side, the players looked to finish their final round on a high note and take advantage of the sun and the calm winds. Both the Ontario Juvenile (U17) and Junior (U19) Girls’ Champions were recognized at the day’s award ceremony.

Heading home with very full hands, the 2020 Ontario Juvenile and Junior Girls’ Champion is Team Ontario member Katie Cranston (Oakville GC). Cranston carded a two-over 74 on the final day, to finish a stellar week of golf at 6-under par 282, for an impressive 4 stroke victory. While reflecting on the title and today’s round, Cranston said “I can’t complain, it was pretty good but I had a rough start. I started with three bogeys and then I birdied four, so after that I started to believe in myself more and thought that this is possible”. When asked how it feels to win not only her first title, but two titles at once, Cranston replied ecstatically “it feels amazing! I have two more years to compete in Junior, so I’m really looking forward to the 2021 season”.

A strong group of Juvenile (U17) players dominated the (U19) leaderboard this week, as Nicole Gal (Oakville GC) takes home the silver with a final round 70 to finish the week a 2-under (286), and Jillian A Friyia (Highland CC) and Rozlyn Rooke (Blue Springs GC) shared the bronze in a three-way tie (289) with Junior (U19) player, Raesa Sheikh (TPC at Osprey Valley).

Devoted owner, designer, and builder of Shelburne Golf and Country Club, Sam Young, said “it was a pleasure to host this event and I think it was truly important to have it. Thank you Golf Ontario for giving me a call, as I was happy to step up to the plate and get things going here. I am very impressed with these athletes as they played great golf this week. I have a bunch of ten year old girls to teach tonight, so I’ll be a little more inspired”. In an interview following the awards ceremony, Young expressed his appreciation for the junior golfers, saying “it’s so different from when I got into the business many years ago, as more girls’ are athletes now. They all conducted themselves so well, that it was almost like you were watching a mini LGPA tour. They really handle themselves well and can they ever hit it, like really hit it!” The Ontario and Professional Golf Association of Canada Hall of Famer, Sam Young, has coached the likes of Brittany Marchand and Augusta James.

Golf Ontario would like to thank the players, staff, and volunteers for their support of the Ontario Junior (U19) Girls' Championship. To Shelburne Golf and Country Club, Owner Sam Young and Superintendent Brooks Young, and all their hard-working staff, thank you for being gracious hosts on such a well conditioned course.

