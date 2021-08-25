Curry and Gunn Winners at 2021 PGA of Ottawa Zone Championship

The only word to describe the action on day 2 of the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour 2021 Zone Championship held at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in the Manotick sector of the City of Ottawa and sponsored by TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Golf is “WOW”.

With live scoring on the Golf Genius website, players and spectators on site and around the world were able to follow the action in both the Zone Championship and Senior Divisions and witness comebacks from the first day of competition for the eventual winners.

Perfect weather conditions and a course in spectacular condition thanks to the work of course superintendent Joel Trickey and his greens crew set the stage for a memorable day of golf.

PGA OF OTTAWA ZONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Lee Curry, from the Camelot Golf Club in the Cumberland sector of the City of Ottawa, made a big comeback in winning his fifth consecutive and sixth overall PGA of Ottawa Zone Championship.

Lee started the day tied for 7th place after his first round score of one over par 72 and that placing was an indication of the quality of play by PGA of Ottawa Zone Professionals in this Championship.

A bogey on the first hole wasn’t the best of starts for the defending Zone Champion but his game did get better as he posted eight birdies and nine pars shooting a score of 7-under-par, 64, and winning the championship by 4 strokes over Club EG’s Andy Rajhathy and 5 strokes over Kingsway Park’s Michel Dagenais. After day 1, Andy was tied for fifth place and Michel was tied for seventh. Both Andy and Michel recorded scores of 2 under par 69, so it was a day of comebacks for all three top place finishers.

Lee Curry (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Flagstick caught up with Lee Curry who had a huge smile on his face to talk about his 2021 Zone Championship win.

“I was pretty surprised to be honest”, said Lee Curry when asked about his fifth consecutive Zone Championship win. “I know I have a chance to win every time I step up to the first tee in these tournaments but I wasn’t expecting it today to be honest. It’s been a tough year but everything came together today. I was talking with Shawn Perno (TaylorMade Rep) last night about how I got off to a bad start with a bogey on the first hole yesterday and he said do you know how many players go on to shoot good scores after a bogey on the first hole. I’m not worried when I bogey the first hole like I did again today. It was a good ball-striking day for sure and I’m very happy with my win today.”

And well he should be. His fifth consecutive PGA of Ottawa Zone Championship win sets him in an elite class among PGA of Canada Golf Professionals. Even while on vacation in PEI, Flagstick Editor Scott MacLeod answered Liam Maguire’s Twitter question about whether any other PGA of Canada Zone Champion had won five consecutive years in a row. Scotty’s still checking it out but he did find that John Munroe had won 5 PGA Atlantic Championships (1965-1969).

In any case, congratulations to Lee Curry on his latest win.

Graham Gunn (centre) with Shawn Perno (L) and Jimmy Venturi (R) (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

SENIOR DIVISION

GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn, no stranger to the winners circle, posted a score of 6 under par 65 on day 2 of the competition and then had to wait for Golf Lac Ste-Marie’s Marc Foucault to finish. Marc entered day 2 in second place with a 4 stroke advantage over the eventual 2021 Senior Division Winner and he eventually finished one stroke back in the same position.

First round leader Steve Hall from the Pineview Golf Club with his score of 4-over-par, 75, dropped to a tie for third position with Dany Lacombe from the GreyHawk Golf Club.

Graham Gunn has won the Zone Championship six times and the Senior Championship nine times including the 2021 championship in PGA of Ottawa competition. Flagstick caught up with the 2021 Senior Division Champion to talk about his win.

“It was a much better day today”, said Mr. Gunn. “From the get-go I was able to stay focused and patient waiting for scoring opportunities. Nobody wants to play bad on the last day of the championship. You have to stay patient and not get excited and not want it too bad. I wasn’t aware of where I stood until I holed my ball out for an eagle on sixteen.”