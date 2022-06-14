Dagenais and Gunn Win 2022 Flagstick.com Tour PGA of Ottawa Tour Summer Open Titles

by Joe McLean

If the headline looks familiar, it is. Mike Dagenais and Graham Gunn were also the winners of the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Spring Open at Casselview two weeks ago.

Michel Dagenais from the Kingsway Park Golf Club and GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn were the winners at the Renfrew Golf Club in Renfrew, Ontario on Monday, June 13th in the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Summer Open sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf.

A perfect summer day greeted the PGA of Ottawa golf professionals at the Renfrew Golf Club in their Summer Open competition and the first tee area was busy with Summer Open sponsor representative Raegan Wilkie-Stanley from Cobra Puma Golf handing out polos and a spread of muffins and oranges available for the participants compliments of the Renfrew Golf Club.

Not a bad way to start the day for PGA of Ottawa Golf Professionals.

PGA of Ottawa’s 2021 Player of the Year Michel Dagenais was the winner for the 2nd time in the Summer Open competition with his fine score of 1-under-par, 70. But it took a one-hole sudden win playoff with Rideau View’s Roger Beale to secure the victory.

Michel had walked off the 18th hole in regulation play with a two-stroke lead over Roger who was the last remaining player on the course capable of forcing a playoff and that’s exactly what happened.

Roger’s 2nd shot in regulation play on the par 5 – 18th hole found the greenside bunker 60 feet away from the cup. No problem. As the ball came out of the bunker, Michel was encouraging the ball to find the bottom of the cup and as it went in, he laughingly said, “I was just kidding”.

Both players had good drives in the playoff but Michel hit a 5 iron from a hanging lie to approximately 12 feet from the hole while Roger found another greenside bunker. Both players had a nervous laugh about the possibility of another bunker hole-out but it wasn’t to be. Roger’s bunker shot flew past the hole leaving a downhill sliding putt which was missed, leaving Michel two putts for the win.

Flagstick caught up with Michel Dagenais after the prize presentations.

“It’s always nice to win”, were Michel’s first words. “I wasn’t thinking that one under would do it today. The course wasn’t easy, it’s quirky in spots. They didn’t have the pins in easy spots today so it was tough to get close to the hole. I gave myself a lot of good looks on the greens and in the end it was all ok.”

Also in the top ten and receiving cheques were James Sperinck from Mer Bleue and Denis Girard from Casselview tied for 3rd place with scores of even-par,71. Tied for 5th spot with scores of 73 were PGA of Canada’s Dan McNeely and Club EG’s Andy Rajhathy. Alone in 7th place was Allen McGee from Edgewood Links with his score of 3-over-par, 74. Rounding out the prize list in a tie for 8th place with scores of five-over-par, 76, were Swing Fit’s Even Bett, Camelot’s Lee Curry and 19th Tee’s Reggie Harmer.

Graham Gunn with Raegan Wilkie-Stanley of COBRA PUMA Golf (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick)

Graham Gunn Wins Senior Division

In the senior division of the Summer Open, GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn, who was recently inducted into the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame, finished in 1st place with his score of 3-under-par, 68. Graham is currently on a winning streak dating back to last year when he won the Senior Championship, the Senior Division in the Zone Championship, and the Fall Open and, as previously noted, the 2022 Spring Open. Accompanying Graham in all of these victories was his friend and caddie, Stan Hogan.

Flagstick caught up with Graham after the awards presentations.

“Today it was one of the best rounds of golf I’ve played in a long time, maybe ever”, said Graham. “I said that I would keep my patience today. In the Spring Open, I lost my patience and I said to myself I won’t do that again. I was hitting it close all day but kept missing putts until I finally made one on 18.”

Rounding out the list of cheque winners in the senior division were Steve Hall from Pine View and GreyHawk’s Dany Lacombe tied for 2nd place with scores of 7-over-par, 78. Finishing in a tie for 4th place with scores of 8-over-par, 79, were Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and John Watson from Golf-O-Max.

Dave Kalil (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick)

Dave Kalil Recognized by the City of Ottawa

Dave Kalil was also recognized by PGA of Ottawa Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave Kalil, also known as Ottawa’s Piano Man, had been holding weekly live stream concerts to connect with his audiences far and wide. Lockdowns had left Mr. Kalil, a musician with more than 40 years of experience, unable to play at his regular venues but he was determined to continue performing and sharing his passion for music.

His popular 90-minute shows, called Take a Break, came to include a charity component focusing on raising money for a different non-profit organization every week. Since the concerts began, Mr. Kalil has raised over $180,000 for local charities. Beneficiaries of his fundraising efforts included Shelter Moves, Youth Services Bureau, The Ottawa Mission, Shepherds of Good Hope and numerous others.

Mayor Jim Watson, along with Councillors Jeff Leiper and Scott Moffatt, recognized Dave Kalil for his dedication to the community at a recent City Council meeting by presenting him with the Mayor’s City Builder Award.

Well done, Dave.

In their acceptance speeches both winners thanked the Renfrew Golf Club and its members for allowing the pros to use their course and also thanked Cobra Puma Golf’s Raegan Wilkie-Stanley for her sponsorship and gifts.

Next up for the PGA of Ottawa golf professionals on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour is their Pro-Pro Championship at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday, July 11th.

