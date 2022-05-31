Dagenais and Gunn Win 2022 PGA of Ottawa Spring Open at Casselview

by Joe McLean

Michel Dagenais from the Kingsway Park Golf Club and GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn were the winners at the Casselview Golf Club in Casselman, Ontario on Monday, May 30th in the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Spring Open sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf.

A warm but windy summer day greeted the PGA of Ottawa golf professionals at the Casselview Golf Club in their Spring Open competition.

PGA of Ottawa’s 2021 Player of the Year Michel Dagenais was the winner for the 3rd time in the Spring Open competition with his fine score of 3-under-par, 69.

Flagstick caught up with Michel after the prize presentations.

Michel Dagenais (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

“It’s a great golf course and it was a lot of fun”, said Michel Dagenais after being awarded his 1st place trophy by Cobra Puma Golf representative Raegan Wilkie. Michel continued, “It’s my first time playing Casselview and I didn’t know what to expect. I was impressed with the course and its green complexes with their undulations where you had to pick your spots. The wind was up and the rough was pretty healthy but it was a lot of fun.”

Also in the top eight and receiving cheques were Denis Girard from Casselview in 2nd place with his score of 1-under-par, 71, followed in 3rd place by Camelot’s Lee Curry with his even par score of 72. Tied for 4th place with scores of 1-over-par 73 were Mer Bleue’s James Sperinck, Brockville Country Club’s Adam Miller and Edgewood Links’ Allen McGee. Rounding out the prize list were Austin James from the Loyalist Golf Club with his score of 2-over-par, 74, and Swing Fit’s Even Bett with his score of 3-over-par, 75.

Graham Gunn (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

In the senior division of the Spring Open Graham Gunn, who was recently inducted into the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame, finished in 1st place with his score of 1-over-par, 73.

“The golf course was wonderful’, said senior winner Graham Gunn.”I played a practice round on Saturday as I’ve never played here before. It really is nice here and the golf course was in great condition. They were lucky in the recent windstorm and only one tree came down. Overall it was nice to play well and coming in on the last three or four holes I fell asleep and I hit three pull hooks in a row but it is what it is. It was nice to win.”

Rounding out the list of cheque winners in the senior division were Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows in 2nd place with his score of 3-over-par, 75, Steve Hall from Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club with his score of 5-over-par, 77 and Hylands’ Marc Lacombe with his score of 7-over-par, 79.

All of the competitors were impressed with the conditioning on the Casselview course and thankful to Cobra Puma Golf representative Raegan Wilkie for her 1st tee gifts and sponsorship of the Spring Open.

Next up for the PGA of Ottawa golf professionals on the Flagstick.com Players Tour is their Summer Open at the Renfrew Golf Club on Monday, June 13th.

