David Feherty To Return To National Capital Region for Live Show

A half decade after he made an appearance in Ottawa on a promotional tour, former Ryder Cup player turned interviewer, David Feherty is coming back to Canada’s national capital.

Special pre-sale tickets became available today to a stage show with the comedic television host that will be hosted on the range at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec on June 6, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, November 27th, at 10am.

The show will follow a 9-hole celebrity skins game at the club with the special guests for the evening. The goal for the event is to raise $50,000 in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities, Ottawa, and The Royal I Mental Health – Care & Research.

Currently slated as the guests for the day will be former Ottawa Senators Captain and Royal Ottawa member Daniel Alfredsson, National Football League greats Terry Bradshaw and Emmitt Smith, and PGA TOUR winner Pat Perez. Celebrity guests are subject to change according to information from the promoter, Jones Entertainment Group.

The projected itinerary for the day has the gates opening at 1:30 pm, a range session with the players at 2:45 pm, tee off for the skins game from the club’s first tee at 3:30 pm, a dinner break at 6 p.m., followed by the Live From The Range Show at 7:30 pm.

Tickets will be limited and General Admission Day Passes will start at $169 plus service charge and taxes.

There are VIP and Corporate package offerings with additional privileges and inclusions.

