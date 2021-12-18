Remembering David C. Ferries

DAVID C. FERRIES

(August 21, 1943 – December 11, 2021)

The Ottawa and area golf community has lost a long time golfer, friend and volunteer.

David C. Ferries passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

David was a long-time volunteer with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA). He served as Vice-President of the OVGA in 1993-94; President in 1995-96 and Immediate Past President in 1997-98. David’s passion was administering the rules of golf and for many years he served as the Chairman of the Rules Committee for the OVGA as well as refereeing local OVGA and Golf Quebec tournaments. He also provided input into the By-Laws of the OVGA and most recently served on the newly formed Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame Committee.

David also served as a Director of Golf Quebec for a number of years.

David was also a fine amateur golfer and a long-time Member of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club where he was the Men’s Club Champion in 1984 and 1986. He was also a member of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (Scotland).

Flagstick reached out to Gerry Bower, current President and former Rules Chairman of the OVGA for a comment on the passing of David Ferries.

“David was an OVGA Board member for many years and had been President, Rules Official, and our Bylaws expert. David had a great interest in the Rules of Golf and always had a question and discussion when we were together. David will be missed by all.”

We at Flagstick Golf Magazine send our condolences to the family and many friends of David C. Ferries.

https://ottawacitizen.remembering.ca/obituary/david-ferries-1084014470