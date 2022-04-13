Davis Love III names Fred Couples, Zach Johnson as captain’s assistants for 2022 Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – U.S. Team Captain Davis Love III announced Fred Couples and Zach Johnson as two of his captain’s assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup, which will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 20-25. Love has the option to name up to two additional assistants prior to the competition.

Couples led the U.S. Team as captain three consecutive times (2009, 2011, 2013) and will serve as a captain’s assistant for a fourth time after being selected by captains Jay Haas, Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively. Love and Couples were Presidents Cup teammates in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2005, and the duo represented the United States in the World Cup of Golf, winning in 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995.

“It has been an honor to serve as captain’s assistant for the past three Presidents Cups, and I’m excited to partner with one of my closest friends in Davis Love to help the U.S. Team retain the Cup in 2022,” said Couples. “Charlotte is an incredible sports city, and I’m confident the atmosphere at Quail Hollow will make for an amazing week of golf.”

Couples is a four-time Presidents Cup participant (1994, 1996, 1998, 2005) with an overall record of 9-5-2. He helped lead the U.S. Team to victory as a player in the first two editions of the Presidents Cup in 1994 and 1996, where Couples combined for a 6-1-0 record at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

“Freddie and I have been great friends for over two decades and have enjoyed a lot of success in team competition,” said Love. “To add someone with his experience as both a captain and captain’s assistant to our 2022 team will be a wonderful benefit to our players, not to mention the relaxed, calming demeanor he brings to what can be a tense setting.”

Johnson, who was recently named United States Team Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup, will join the Presidents Cup U.S. Team as a captain’s assistant for the second time (2019), in addition to four Presidents Cup appearances of his own (2007, 2009, 2013, 2015). The 46-year-old owns an overall Presidents Cup record of 10-6-1, including a career-best 3-0-1 effort in 2015.

“I’m excited to return as captain’s assistant for the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow,” said Johnson. “Having played for Davis in past international events, I know how passionate he is about creating a tremendous atmosphere for U.S. Team players to have success, while also ensuring we are prepared to compete each day. I’m looking forward to doing all I can to help the team succeed in September.”

Johnson is a 12-time PGA TOUR winner with his last victory coming at the 2015 Open Championship at St. Andrews. He has played in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club 14 times, posting a career-best T6 in the event’s 2011 edition.

“Zach is an incredible competitor and someone who garners great respect from his fellow players,” said Love. “His value inside the team room will be immense as a major champion who has competed in Presidents Cups, was an assistant captain in 2019, and knows what it takes to deliver a successful week.”

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be held at Quail Hollow Club, September 20-25. For more information about the Presidents Cup, or to purchase tickets, please visit PresidentsCup.com.

