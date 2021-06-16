Oshawa G&CC To Host 2021 DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCM PGA Women’s PGA Championship of Canada will return for 2021.

The PGA of Canada announced today that the Oshawa Golf & Curling Club in Oshawa, Ontario will host the tournament on August 29-21.

“The PGA of Canada is so excited to be able to host this storied national championship after being forced to cancel the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PGA of Canada president Teejay Alderdice. “I would like to thank Oshawa Golf & Curling Club for being so accommodating as we worked to find a new date for this event, and I would also like to thank DCM for their continued support of women’s golf and our association.”

The talented field of players will be chasing a first place prize of $10,000 and the trophy recently named for 5-time champion and LPGA legend, Lorie Kane.

A win would also come with plenty of rankings points, putting the player in the mix for the Brooke Henderson Female Player of the Year Award, a new National award for the association. The recognition of the initial winner be will made next January when the award is officially unveiled.

In concert with the event announcement and the event sponsor, DCM, the PGA of Canada is accepting applications for the POWER UP bursaries that are worth $5,000. They are intended to help up to female golfers pursue their goals of making it to the LPGA TOUR. They are available to both Canadian and international players, while one is reserved for a PGA of Canada Class “A” Member. The application found here closes on July 3

“All of us at DCM are especially excited for this year’s DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada,” said DCM President and CEO Richard Kellam. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support women’s golf through this historic event, as well as with our seven bursaries that we offer to women chasing their dream of playing golf at the highest level.”



Oshawa Golf & Curling Club, originally designed by George Cumming and Stanley Thompson, is an engaging layout that manages to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings. The club proved to be a phenomenal test of golf when it previously hosted the DCM Women’s Championship in 2006. Marie-Josee Rouleau from St-Lambert, QC won the event in a playoff over Oakville, ON native Jessica Shepley, shooting 70-75 over two rounds.



The full PGA of Canada tournament schedule will be released in the coming weeks.



For more information on DCM Power Up Bursaries, click here.



To register for the 2021 DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada, click here.