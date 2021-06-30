The Preferred Lie – Downtown Divots: A Day at Dentonia Park (Video)

You’ve heard the names; the underappreciated golf courses in urban environments throughout the United States. Goat Hill, Winter Park…that’s just a start.

But how about in Canada? Are there simple but beloved golf courses, maybe a little worse for wear, that attach themselves to your golfing heart with magnetic ability?

You bet there is.

Among those that exist in Ontario is Dentonia Park – a municipal golf course in Toronto, easy accessible by price and location, where many have started their love affair with the sport.

Our friends at The Preferred Lie write a love letter to golf through their most recent short film. It is sure to put a smile on face, and leave a warm feeling. Flagstick friend and architect Christine Fraser also joins them for the adventure.

Be sure to check out The Preferred Lie website for more of their great content, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.