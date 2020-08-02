Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association Adds Two Key Staff Members

The Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association continues to be transformed under the new ownership.

The Caledon, Ontario club has recently recruited some very experienced industry professionals, starting with their Food & Beverage department. There they hired Michael Cutajar, formerly of the National Golf Club of Canada, as well as F&B Managers Scott Tye and Nasir Sayyar,

For those in the golf business, it is two other names that will be joining the association that are likely more notable.

“The goal is to cement DPGA as an industry leader that creates great membership experiences,” says Rob Roxborough, General Manager of Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association. “That starts with golf, but extends throughout the operation.”

As such, the club has appointed Euan Dougal as the Director of Golf, and Scott Cowx as Head Teaching Professional.

“Euan and Scott are among the best at what they do in the golf business,” noted Roxborough. “Euan’s leadership background in Scotland, Ontario, and Arizona makes him an ideal fit for what we’re trying to do at our facility, and Scott, recognized throughout the world as one of golf’s leading instructors, will help continue to strengthen our golf offering.”

Dougal, a native of Scotland, has worked at many of the top clubs in Canada, including Beacon Hall, Bigwin Island, Eagles Nest, and Coppinwood, before heading to the U.S. to lead the illustrious Silverleaf Club and Scottsdale National.

“I’ve long been an admirer of the courses that make up Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association,” said Dougal. “To be able to return to Canada and help lead and reinvigorate such a great golf environment is really an exciting opportunity. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Cowx, noted for helping guide the career of PGA Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes, previously worked as the Director of Instruction at Hamilton Golf and Country Club while building Scott Cowx Certified, a program to develop golf teachers throughout the world. The winner of the 2020 PGA of Canada George Knudson Teacher of the Year award, Cowx has worked the likes of Edoardo Molinari, Mike Weir, and Grant Waite.

“Devil’s Pulpit has two of the best courses in Canada, and one of the most impressive practice facilities to go along with it,” said Cowx. “It is an inspirational place to help golfers improve their abilities, and a great place to help connect with the club’s members.”