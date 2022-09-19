Diogenous and Zhao Win NextGen Junior Titles; Lansdowne’s Meilleur Earns Bantam Crown

The second-last of the eight Golf Canada NextGen Championships being held across the nation wrapped up on Sunday at the Hampton Golf Club in Hampton, New Brunswick.

In a tough three days of play marked by high winds, low temperatures, and occasional rain, it was two Ontario golfers who earned the top honours. Andreas Diogenous of Cambridge, Ont. and Kelly Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont. topping a field of 63 young amateurs to take home the respective Junior Boys and Girls titles. In the Bantam division Eastern Ontario’s Carlee Meilleur, the 2022 Ontario Women’s Amateur Champion found success, as did Charly Pinel of the Royal Quebec Golf Club.

In the Junior Girls Division, Zhao, a member of Station Creek Golf Club, used a final-round 75 and tournament-total 15-over 228 (76-77-75—228) to cruise to an eight-shot win over Emily McKee of Oakville, Ont. (+23). Carlee Meilleur of Lansdowne, Ont. (+32) finished alone in the third while Lindsay McGrath of Oakville, Ont. (+34) and Genevieve Jobin-Colgan of Quebec City, Que. (+37) rounded out the top-5.

Meilleur used rounds of 86-79-80 to win the Bantam Division title by 10 shots over Kali Yeske of Calgary (+42) and Mia Poirier of Victoriaville, Que. (+42).

Carlee Meilleur , 2022 Ontario Women’s Amateur Champion (Photo: Scott MacLeod. Flagstick.com)

Diogenous, a 3-year Team Ontario member who plays out of Whistlebear Golf Club, came into Sunday with a four-shot lead and carded a final-round 78 and tournament total 17-over 23 (78-74-78—230) to finish with a two-shot victory over Antoine Jasmin of Blainville, Que.

Jasmin, who’s final round 73 was the low round of the day, finished at 19-over for the tournament (85-74-73—232). Isaiah Ibit of Orleans, Ont. (+21) finished alone in third while Toronto native Matteo Rocco was fourth at 23-over for the championship.

Charly Pinel of Beaumont, Que., who finished T5 in the Junior Division at 26-over 239 used rounds of 82-79-78 to win the Bantam Division by three shots over Chase Jerome of Ottawa, Ont. (+29).

The top three female golfers (including ties) have earned exemptions into next year’s Canadian Junior Girls Championship, presented by BDO, August 1-4, 2023, also at Hampton Golf Club while the top three male competitors have earned a spot in the 2023 Canadian Jr Boys Championship, presented by BDO.

The NextGen Fall Series East Championship is the second-last of Golf Canada’s regional junior championships presented in partnership with JOURNIE Rewards. The final stop – the NextGen Fall Series West Championship will run Sept. 23-25 at Golden Golf Club in Golden, B.C.

CLICK HERE for complete final scoring results from the NextGen Fall Series East Championship, fueled by JOURNIE Rewards.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

