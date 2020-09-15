Christophe Sylvain Wins Duke Of Kent

(Golf Quebec) – On Monday, Sept. 14, The Royal Québec Golf Club played host to the Duke of Kent presented in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and belairdirect.

The event was the last of the three legs composing the Golf Quebec Men’s Triple Crown. Due to the current pandemic, it was held over 18 holes for the first time since its inception, in 1935, instead of its traditional two rounds. Nonetheless, the 120 participants were able to enjoy one of those beautiful cool days heralding the return of the Fall season despite significant gusts of wind which certainly added to the challenge of the course.

With an early tee-time (9:10) Christophe Sylvain (Lorette) had some time to wait to see how he would compare to the field after posting a 69 (-3). His round included six birdies and was ultimately enough for him to earn the right to wear the traditional plaid jacket of the champion. He also captured the André Gagné trophy awarded to the best player from the Québec City area in the championship.

Close on his heels but having to share second place were Chris Campbell (Ottawa Hunt), Alexandre Mercier (Rosemère) and Loick Laramée (Royal Québec) who all posted 70 (-2). David Tweddel (Lac St-Joseph) completed the top 5 at a score of 71 (-1).

Full Leaderboard

—

Stay up to date on all the latest news. Sign up for our free FGM Digest Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.