Duthie & Dubas Face-Off On Golf Course For Charity

Two prominent figures in the Canadian hockey landscape will take their talents to the golf course for the sake of charity at the end of June.

TSN Host (and previous TeeTalk Podcast Guest) James Duthie and Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas will each grab a partner and play an 18-hole match at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Caledon, ON) on June 30.

On the line? $60,000 to local charities.

It’s the latest in the charitable efforts by the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and the Humeniuk Foundation who previously announced some $350,000 in support towards COVID-19 relief efforts and community services just this year.

The event, managed by and in collaboration with Jeff Dykeman and his One Eleven Management Group, will play out out on the Hoot course, one of three 18-hole layouts designed by Doug Carrick at the TPC facility.

While fans will not be able to attend in person, it will be covered live on social media with footage compiled for a feature-length video that will be shared soon after the event.

“This opportunity to raise support and awareness for important local causes and play a fantastic golf course with James is going to be a ton of fun,” said Dubas in a release. “I’m happy to be a part of this event and look forward to some laughs, hopefully some good golf and a memorable day on the course.”

“I’m used to putting Kyle in the hot seat with questions about the Maple Leafs, but now I’m looking forward to putting the heat to him and his teammate on the course,” added Duthie. “To have a chance to do this on the Hoot course at TPC Toronto while raising some awareness and for some great organizations makes it even more special.”

To kick off the event, $10,000 will be donated to each of the charities chosen by the four participants. Additional funds for the charities will be earned by the players through on-course contests and the outcome of the net best-ball match. The playing formats for the round will be six holes each of net best-ball, alternate shot, and scramble.

Duthie and Dubas have already designated their charities of choice. The Leafs leader will play for the You Can Play Project, which works to ensure the safety and inclusion of all LGBTQ+ people in sports, including athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

Duthie will take up for The Frontline Fund, which represents Canadian hospital foundations dealing with COVID-19 all across the country and helps to meet the highest-priority needs of hospitals across Canada, including urgent measures to combat COVID-19, as well as to support the Northern communities and Indigenous health.

The remaining members of Team Duthie and Team Dubas will be named shortly.

The official website for more information on The Face-off, is ospreyvalley.com/thefaceoff.