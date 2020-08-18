Dwight Reinhart Wins OVGA Masters

Reigning OVGA City & District Champion Dwight Reinhart has added yet another trophy to his collection.

The 50-year-old Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member used a six-birdie effort at the Loch March Golf & Country Club to win the 2020 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Masters title.

Reinhart finished the day with a score of 68, four-under-par, which was four shots better than his nearest rivals.

Sharing second place at even par, 72, was Lance Lepage of Morrisburg, Ontario and Alexander Rodriguez of Ottawa.

John Taylor of Kemptville, Ontario was the winner in Flight 2 with a score of 73.

Final Leaderboards