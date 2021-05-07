Long-Time Golf Quebec Volunteer Passes

Montréal, May 7, 2021 – It is with great emotion that the Québec Golf Federation team learned of the passing of Earl Cohen, a member of our Board of Directors for eight (8) years and a proud volunteer of Golf Québec for seventeen (17) years.

As a lawyer, Earl will undoubtedly have left an important legacy to the entire golf industry by actively contributing to several strategic plans as well as two mergers, the 2005 merger between the Québec Golf Association (QGA) and the Canadian Ladies Golf Association (CLGA – Québec Branch) as well as the 2011 merger between the Fédération québécoise de golf and the QGA. The latter led to the creation of the Québec Golf Federation (Golf Québec) as we now know it.

Earl Cohen has also provided legal expertise in the revision of our by-laws and the registration of our trademarks. In addition, he has generously contributed to his local community as President of the Elm Ridge Country Club.

“We will miss our dear friend Earl Cohen. He devoted countless hours and brilliant expertise to bring modern governance principles to Golf Québec. He was fiercely loyal to his beloved Elm Ridge Country Club where he also contributed to the fabric of the club as we know it today. Just a few short weeks ago, Earl was happy to tell me how well the Club was doing. He was a terrific mentor to me and to so many others, over decades. Golf in Canada is stronger in large part thanks to his contributions. I am so grateful for his friendship and his calm and thoughtful manner when dealing with every situation. He always spoke lovingly and with pride of his wife, Linda and his family. May they be spared further sorrow.” – Diane Dunlop Hébert, President of Golf Québec in 2007-2008, President of Golf Canada in 2012, member of the first merger committee in 2005.

“It was with surprise and great sorrow that I learned of Earl’s passing earlier this week. We had recently agreed to get together to play golf as soon as possible. I had the privilege of working with him for many years and will always have fond memories of him. His legendary calm, his way of simplifying the issues, his integrity, his quick-wittedness, and his dedication to the game of golf and to others have made me an unconditional admirer. A humble man of few words, Earl will have left his mark on golf in Québec. I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Linda and his entire family.” – Marc Tremblay, President of Golf Québec from 2011 to 2013, member of the committee for the second merger in 2011.

The Golf Québec team joins its Board of Directors and all its volunteers in extending our condolences to the Cohen family and their loved ones. He will be missed by all.

