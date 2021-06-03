Ontario’s Erin Thorne Appointed as Kennesaw State Women’s Golf Coach

One of Canada’s successful college golf coaches is making a move to NCAA Division 1.

Erin Thorne, originally of Bracebridge, Ontario, was appointed yesterday as the Women’s Golf Head Coach at Kennesaw State in Georgia.

It’s a well-deserved move for Thorne, a PGA of Canada member who has a proven track record of success at Division II Wingate where she was a multiple time coach of the year in their conference.

Another Bracebridge-raised NCAA Golf Coach, Brennan Webb of the University of Tennessee men’s program, noted: “I tip my hat to the administration at Kennesaw State for doing their homework and hiring one of the best young coaches in the country in Erin Thorne. Erin has had success in every endeavor she has ever undertaken, and I know she will have that same success as the head coach at Kennesaw. She will be a tremendous resource to the young women who are fortunate enough to play for her, both on and off the golf course. She is one of the most focused and detailed people I have ever met, and I know her ability to recruit and connect with future players will help take the Kennesaw State women’s golf program to unprecedented heights.”

Full details on the appointment available at this link.

