Familiar Faces Earn Top Prizes at Ontario Men’s and Senior Men’s Match Play Championships

The Taboo Muskoka Resort in Gravenhurst, Ontario once again proved to be an excellent venue to identify the Men’s and Senior Men’s Match Play champions for Golf Ontario. Play completed on Friday, June 10.

Rain marked the day to start but as play continued, the weather turned up a notch, as did the competition.

Ultimately the championship matches would see the cream rise to the top and former winners of Ontario championships earn the titles.

In the Men’s championship, the top seeding and defending champion, Charles Fitzsimmons of the St. Thomas Golf and Country Club would retain his title. However, his victory required extra holes, two in fact, to defeat Taylor Hull of the Granite Golf Club.

David Greenaway (Photo: Golf Ontario)

As for the Senior Match Play, Dave Greenaway (Barrie Country Club) came out strong going 3UP on the front nine and cruising to a 5&4 win over Allen Chapman (Lindsay Golf & Country Club). It is the second Ontario “major” for the affable Greenaway who was also the victor at the 2019 Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur Championship.

For full media coverage of the Ontario Men’s & Senior Men’s Match Play Championship, please visit the Golf Ontario Facebook page to view their photo albums.

To view the final leaderboard, visit here.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

