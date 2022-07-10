Feschuk Wins Ontario Junior Boys (U19) Championship

Sudbury, ON – On July 8th, Oscar Feschuk (Weston Golf & Country Club) earned the win at the 2022 Ontario Junior Boys Championship after posting 3-under (69) in the final round at the Timberwolf Golf Club. Feschuk began the final day three strokes back of his groupmate Cameron Pero (Picton Golf & Country Club). However, Feschuk quickly addressed the three-stroke deficit, as he would sink two birdie putts on the first two holes. Feschuk would gain even more momentum after another birdie on the 9th, giving him a single-stroke lead over Pero heading onto the back nine. Feschuk would continue to build progress throughout the round, gaining four more strokes and securing his first tournament win at 12 under-par total.

The Bronze Medal winner was Matthew Javier (Scarboro Golf & Country Club). Javier finished his tournament with a round of 3-under (69) and continues his hot streak with his second, third-place finish in two championship tournaments.

Pero, a Team Ontario member, had a fantastic tournament and put up three consecutive 68’s in rounds one, two and three. He was a delight to watch during the week and couldn’t have been more supportive of his friend Oscar as he received his championship trophy.

Full Leaderboard: Golf Genius page

