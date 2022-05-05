Field Growing For 2022 CP Women’s Open: Top Amateur Added to Field For Ottawa Event

The top players in golf will be coming to the National Capital Region in late August for the CP Women’s Open, and one of the game’s best amateurs will join them.

In a post on social media today, Golf Canada shared that Anna Davis, the winner of the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, is slated to play at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

The champions are coming. 🏆@TheMasters winner Scottie Scheffler and @anwagolf winner Anna Davis are both playing in Canadian championships this year. 🇨🇦



Catch Scottie in the @RBCCanadianOpen from June 6-12, and Anna in the CP Women's Open from August 22-28. pic.twitter.com/58PlfyXToQ — CP Women's Open (@cpwomensopen) May 5, 2022

Davis, a 16-year-old from Spring Valley, California, should feel right at home in Canada as a left-handed player.

The bucket-hat wearing phenom is currently the 2nd ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association standings.

She recently made the cut at the Palos Verdes Championship, her 1st start on the LPGA TOUR. She ultimately finished in 70th place.

In April the teen delighted fans with her attitude and play at the Augusta National Golf Club, winning the title by a single shot. She was the only player to finish under par for the tournament.

She will come to Ottawa to play in a field at the CP Women’s Open that is traditionally one of the best each year on the LPGA TOUR. Most of the top players in the world and LPGA rankings are expected to play, including Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club honorary member, Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls.

For ticket information to the 2022 CP Women’s Open, visit this link.

