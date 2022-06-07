Final Players Qualify For 2022 RBC Canadian Open

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open filled out their field on Monday with the playing of the Final Qualifier held at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

Patrick Flavin made his position in the field clear when his morning round of 68 (-3) gave him the top spot and a straight path into the field at the 3rd oldest open championship in golf being contested this week at the St. George’s Golf & Country Club. It is the 4th PGA TOUR event he has Monday qualified for in 2022 and will be his 6th start on the circuit this season.

Things were a little less clear for Braden Thornberry, Brad Adamonis and Jeff Kang who each had to persevere through a 4-for-3 playoff to earn the final three spots after each posted scores of 69 (-2) on the day. The odd man out was Piercen Hunt, originally from Calgary but now attending school at the University of Illinois, who was hoping to become the 21st Canadian in this week’s PGA TOUR event.

Jeff Kang, Brad Adamonis, and Braden Thornberry (Photo: Golf Canada)

For Eastern Ontario readers, just missing the playoff was Kingston’s Ashton McCulloch. The Cataraqui Golf & Country Club member and Michigan State Spartans golfer was four under par through his opening nine holes but gave three of those shots back on the inward nine to finish at -1.

Dunrobin, Ontario Jake Bryson turned in a 79 on the day,

Full Leaderboard

Flavin, Thornberry, Adamonis and Kang complete the starting field of 156 that will compete for the $8.7 million purse at St George’s Golf and Country Club. Click here for the full list of competitors.

