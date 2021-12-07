fbpx
Golf Ontario Kicks Off 12 Days of Golf In Support of First Tee – Ontario

December 7, 2021 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots

12 Days of Golf in support First Tee – Ontario is back once again in 2021 and launched on December 1, 2021 at midnight and runs until December 12 at 11:59pm.

First Tee – Ontario is auctioning off a collection of foursomes from around Ontario, unique experiences and items which also include a collection of items as part of the ROCK-TION for First Tee – Ontario. Numerous music artists have donated signed items to support the launch of First Tee here in Canada.

You can also show your support by clicking on the “Donate Items” button to contribute to our catalog.

You Can Find The Auction There

