Five Products To Make Mother’s Day A Happy One

Face it, just by remember Mother’s Day and giving your mother the attention she certainly deserves you are off to a goof start for this Sunday, May 8, but what else do you shower her with besides love, a card, and maybe some flowers? If she is a golfer, a nice gift to enhance her time on the course might be in order!

Here are five items we might suggest for this Mother’s Day:

Blue Tees 3 Max Range Finder

It’s rare that I look at packaging as an indicator of product quality, but it is hard to be anything but impressed with the Blue Tees 3 Max Rangefinder and how it arrives. Clean, neat, with a design that is minimal but functional, it screams quality right from the start. There is no disappointment to follow. In the 3 Max there is everything most players would every need in a laser rangefinder starting with reasonable pricing (CAD $339.99). Ranging for targets in the various modes is fast and accurate with the ability to calculate slope if desired. It also comes in multiple colour options including black, pink, and navy.

Groove-It Brush

There has been Golf Club brushes before, but these take club cleaning to a whole new level. A pump action design allows you to use a liquid of your choice to make groove and face cleaning faster, easier, and more effective. The highly durable design is backed by a three-year warranty and is easy to refill at home or on the course. One of the hottest items this season.

Groove-It Brush

Sun Mountain Speed Cart

On of the longest standing brands and designs for golf push carts in golf. Hard to go wrong with choosing one of their products, including the new Speed Cart V1R.

The Speed Cart is really easy to open and close and has all manners of accessories available to enhance your purchase and rounds of golf.

Speed Cart V1R is available in 10 different colors, folds down to W 37” X H 16” X D 13” and weights just under 18 lbs.

PING Moonlite Bag

The perfect solution for the golfer who loves to walk, does not require a ton of storage space but expects quality and style from a Sunday bag. At just over a kilogram, the Moonlite is an all-time classic that just gets better each year. It now features a 4-way top to keep clubs organized without getting them tangled. Also has a zippered water-bottle pocket so the golfer can stay hydrated.

FootJoy Fuel Shoes

Sneaker-inspired but with plenty of technical feature that make them a true golf performance product, the new FootJoy Fuel models are gathering plenty of fans.

Multiple colour options and a sleek silhouette make the first visual impact but when a golfer slips their feet into them these shoes really begin to shine. Super-lightweight with ample traction and support make them attractive to all levels of golfers.

