Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Pro/Pro Played at Brockville Country Club

The Brockville Country Club in Brockville, Ontario hosted the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Pro/Pro event sponsored by the Srixon/Cleveland/Nike Golf with Keith Riley on hand on Monday, July 12th.

According to the PGA of Ottawa Professionals participating in the event, the course was in tremendous shape although the pins were set up in devious positions, but a great time was had by all.

The format for this event is always challenging with six holes of best ball, six holes of modified Chapman and then six holes of scramble golf.

Graham Gunn & Marc Foucault (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

In the senior division of the Pro/Pro Championship, the team of GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn and Marc Foucault from Golf Lac Ste-Marie finished in first place.

Tied for second in the senior competition were the teams of Greg White and Barry Laphen from the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club and John Watson from Golf-O-Max, playing with Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Flagstick Golf Magazine talked to the winning senior team of Graham Gunn and Marc Foucault.

“There was nothing flashy”, said Mr. Gunn. He continued, “We were pretty steady, some of the greens were really tough to putt and tough to get close so we tried to control our speeds on the greens and on the sixth-hole we were above the hole and three-putted. It was good. My buddy here was pretty steady.”

“The key today was Graham when we started”, said Mr. Foucault. He continued, “His golf game is always there and he gave me confidence and then I got into a better rhythm. But the key was Graham. It was an honour to play with him.”

Darrell Buchanan and James Sperinck (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

In the main division, the team of Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows Golf Club and James Sperinck from the Mer Blue Golf, Driving Range & Mini Putt posted a fine score of five under par, 67, to win the Pro/Pro event.

Alone in second place with a score of 3 under par 69 was the team of Allen McGee from the PGA and Derek MacDonald from the Whitetail Golf Club. Tied for third place with scores of 2 under par were the teams of Scott MacLeod from Flagstick Golf Magazine and Derek MacDonald from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club; Dave McDonald from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club with Club EG’s Andy Rajhathy, and from the Loyalist Golf Club, the father and son team of Geoff and Austin James.

Flagstick Golf Magazine talked the winning team of Darrell Buchanan and James Sperinck.

“We ho hummed it around”, were the words of James Sperinck. He continued, “With this being maybe my sixth round of the season, Darrell off the tee was fantastic. In to the greens, we were both very good and we made some great putts and that’s what it all boiled down to on this course. The pace of the putts was so important today. “

“I was just going off of adrenaline”, said Mr. Buchanan. “After my victory in the senior division of the Summer Open last week at Camelot, I couldn’t wait to tee it up this week. Obviously it’s great to have a partner like James. You’re not afraid to miss a shot, so it’s a little easier to make a swing with him helping you out.”

Next up for PGA of Ottawa Senior and Assistant Professionals is their championship at the Mississippi Golf Club on Monday, July 19th.