Golf Returns; Make Room In Your Schedule For the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship

By coincidence golf returned to the Province of Ontario on the very day (May 16) that the first round of the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship was set to be played.

The Tournament Committee did make the decision weeks ago to adjust the event date to August, and are now encouraging prospective players to get signed up as demand for spots is expected to swell. Registration is open for this event presented at TaylorMade Canada and adidas Canada.

With the scheduling assistance of long-time host eQuinelle, and after much consideration, the tournament was moved to August 15/16, 2020. It was originally slated to take place on May 16/17, 2020.

“We look forward to conducting another outstanding championship on the new dates for this year,” shared Tournament Director, Jeff Bauder, the CEO/President of Bauder Media Group (Flagstick). “We thank all the players for their understanding and look forward to welcoming them back to the first tee later this summer. We also want to thank eQuinelle for accommodating our adjustment, and to tournament sponsors TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Golf Canada for their continued commitment.

The final registration package for all participants (picture above) has been decided on and early reaction has been extremely positive.

Our team will be busy planning to make the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship the best one yet, this year including four flights to accommodate a wider range of players.

To sign up for the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade and adidas follow this link.

—

