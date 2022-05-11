Flagstick Podcast #7 – All The Usual Fun & Bryan Crawford, Tournament Director for the RBC Canadian Open

Tournament season is officially underway so we have plenty of golf news to cover off this week in the Front Nine.

We bring you results from the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Spring Classic, news from the Canadian National Women’s Team, an exciting addition to the field for the 2022 CP Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, word on a golfer named as the St. Lawrence College athlete of the year, a preview of the Loyalist Junior Showcase, results from a Sunday night survey on golf travel, details the 2022 inductees to the OVGA Hall of Fame, and results from the RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier in Quebec.

For this show’s Product Watch we take a look at the ever-growing bluetooth speaker market and highlight a few, and their features, that are designed specifcally for the golfers.

In the Back Nine this week we have an informative interview as the RBC Canadian Open prepares to return for the first time since 2019. Scott sat down with Tournament Director Bryan Crawford at the 2022 venue, St. George’s Golf & Country Club, to talk about the logistics and plans to make this edition the best on all fronts since the tournament began in 1904.

