Flagstick Podcast #8 – Some of Our Favourite Golf Courses (and more)

We’re both not huge proponents of the term “best” when it comes to golf courses. Afterall how you feel about a golf course is fairly subjective. This week in our Back Nine we share a little about some of the courses we have both enjoyed through the years and why they have become dear to us. It’s sure to just be an entry way to the topic, and variations of it. Some of them choices might suprise you, and we hope that as we bring you more discussions on the topics in various episodes that it may introduce new courses to you.

On the Front Nine this week we have a nice helping of regional content with junior golf and various events in the spotlight, along with news from ceremonies recognizing OVGA Hall of Fame members, and the announcement of the new ambassador for a junior girls golf program.

Kevin Haime brings you some thoughts on the set-up, and we explore carry bags in this week’s Product Watch.

All that, and the answer to the question “which former Flagstick Open winner is hitting balls in the background as we record the podcast?”

Tune in and find out.

Flagstick Podcast Episode #8

This episode is brought to you by TaylorMade Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in eighteen countries and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

