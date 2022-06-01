Flagstick Podcast Episode #10 – The Gear That Is Dear

Episode #10 is already here and this week we take a stroll down memory lane in the Back 9 to chat about pieces of golf equipment we played through the years and still have some fond memories.

On the Front 9 we update you on Ottawa area golf course recovery after last weekend’s storm, bring you the latest results from the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour, Ottawa Valley Golf Association, and PLAY JUNIOR GOLF Junior Tour, and provide Canadian updates on the Senior PGA Championship and next week’s RBC Canadian Open.

On the Lesson Tee, Kevin Haime shows you how to smooth out your putting stroke, and the Product Watch segment has us comparing and contrasting distance measuring devices, putting GPS-based systems up against Laser Rangefinders.

This episode is brought to you by TaylorMade Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube.

