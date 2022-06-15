Flagstick Podcast Episode #11 – The RBC Canadian Open Recap / Brooke Henderson Wins 11th LPGA Tour Title

After a week away (with good reason) the Flagstick Podcast returns. Scott spent the entirety of last week on a special and personal assignment that surrounded the playing of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

He shares his insight from the week in Etobicoke, Ontario, from both inside and outside the ropes. That includes the play of Rory, Justin Thomas, and Tony Finau, the Canada player angle, the overall success of the entire PGA TOUR event, and details of time spent with the two Canadians who survived the University of the Southwest golf team accident and, along with their families, were guests of Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum at St. George’s Golf and Country Club and Islington Golf Club.

On the Front 9 we discuss the 11th LPGA TOUR win by Brooke Henderson, recent PGA of Ottawa and PLAY GOLF Junior Golf tour events, the Kingston Men’s City Golf Championships, the upcoming Ontario Women’s Match Play, and the opening of the new Short Game practice area at The Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

Kevin and Jake Haime share insight on the driver swing versus the iron swing, and in Product Watch we talk about factors that influence when you change out golf equipment for newer product.

This episode is brought to you by TaylorMade Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

