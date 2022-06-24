Flagstick Podcast Episode #12 – Welcome Mr. President: The 47th PGA of Canada President Gord Percy, Fitzy’s Speed, & Backswing Goals

Golf tournament season is ramping up an we have a deep line-up of notes to share this week on the Front Nine of the Flagstick Podcast.

Gord Percy, the 47th President of the PGA of Canada joins us for a feature interview on what we can expect from his tenure, we dive into one of the tools that helped Matt Fitzpatrick win the U.S. Open, and Kevin Haime shows us what he looks for in a golfer’s takeaway to help the have better control of the game.

We also reveal some items from the tournament registration package for the 2022 Flagstick Two-Ball Championships, and have early details on a new contest coming up for our YouTube subscribers.

This episode is brought to you by TaylorMade Golf Canada with segment sponsorship by Greensmere G&CC, Metcalfe GC, Golf Sim Gurus, and the Kevin Haime Golf School.

Flagstick Podcast – Episode #12 featuring interview with PGA of Canada President Gord Percy

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the Flagstick Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and multiple other platforms including YouTube. Please join listeners in thirty-three countries and subscribe, add it to your notifications, and a leave a review!

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

